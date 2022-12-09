Wars Of Future Past
A collective letter to Substack leadership
November 2023
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
A "Wars of Fingers Past" collaborative Veterans Day guide to militarized brown liquor
August 2023
Unitarian Multiversalism
A short story about a free and responsible search for life across dimensions
June 2023
Sentinels
On X-Men, being a new parent, and Giant Robots as an apparatus of the security state.
April 2023
Sensing Our Way In The World
On war robots, newborn care, and a holistic view of perceiving machines.
March 2023
The War on Terror and the everyday infrastructure of oblivion
An accidentally timely review of Buda’s Wagon: A Brief History of the Car Bomb
February 2023
Balloon Trials
Five or six ways to talk about identified flying objects.
Fear Squads And Tread Naught
Armor and not-quite-armor in modern warfare
December 2022
Tarkin, Revisited
Andor and the materiel of Empire
The Tarkin Doctrine
My chapter from “Strategy Strikes Back: How Star Wars Explains Modern Military Conflict.”
The Dead Speak!
An overdue return, and a tease of more to come
July 2022
CHIPS Fall
Revisiting Biden's "Arsenal of American Prosperity"
