What is Wars of Future Past?

Wars of Future Past is a newsletter written by military technology journalist Kelsey D. Atherton and edited by Althea May Atherton. It offers a deep dive into the stories, background details, and big questions behind the tools humans use against other humans.

Telling these stories means treating technology as neither inevitable nor incidental. Technology is a thing humans do, the technology of war is a terrible thing humans do to each other. These machines, live and real in the present world, are inherited legacies, weapons built in anticipation of futures now past.